Guwahati: Traffic Restrictions Imposed Ahead Of Amit Shah's Visit

In an order issued on Tuesday, Guwahati Traffic Police has imposed restrictions on vehicular movement ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah’s Assam visit.
An official release from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Guwahati mentioned that the restrictions were imposed in order to ensure the safety of public and to give free passage to emergency vehicles.
According to the notification, the restrictions will be effective on May 25, 2023 during the visit of the home minister.
The notification read, “To ensure safety of public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc, the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed on 25 May, 2023 during the visit of the Hon'ble Union Home Minister to Guwahati.”
According to the notification, the restrictions to be imposed are as follows:
Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of four wheels and above shall be restricted on National Highway-27 and National Highway-17 falling under Guwahati city from 7 am to 11:30 pm on 25th May, 2023.
Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above shall be restricted on Panjabari road, G.S. Road, B.Barooah road, GNB road, MG road, AT road and DG road from 9 am to 7 pm on 25th May, 2023.
It may be noted that Union home minister Amit Shah will embark on his visit to Assam and will be participating in a significant programme on May 25 in Guwahati where the state government is planning to distribute 45,000 appointment letters to recently recruited youths across various government departments.
Further, Amit Shah will be laying the foundation stone of the National Forensics Science University in Guwahati during his visit.
Earlier, the appointment letters to the newly recruited was scheduled to be distributed on May 11, however, owing to the political and social situation in the neighbouring state, Manipur, at the time, it had to be postponed to May 26.
Later, the date for distribution of appointment letters was again rescheduled and preponed to May 25.