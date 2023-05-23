No Drone Fly Zone Declared In Kamrup (M) Ahead Of Amit Shah's Visit

Kamrup (metropolitan) deputy commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha on Tuesday issued an order declaring ‘No drone fly zone’ ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit.
With Amit Shah scheduled to arrive in Assam, a ‘no drone fly zone’ order was declared for two days, that is, May 24 and May 25. According to the order, the restrictions will be applicable across the Kamrup (metropolitan) district.
The order dated May 23 read, “In view of the proposed visit of the Hon’ble Home Minister of India to Guwahati on 25-05-2023, Kamrup Metropolitan District is hereby declared as No Drone Fly Zone from 24th May to 25th May, 2023.”
Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit to Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held review meeting with the cabinet minister on May 21.
The review meeting was attended by Ajanta Neog, Chandra Mohan Patowary among other cabinet ministers and officials.
It may be mentioned that Amit Shah will embark on his visit to Assam and will be participating in a significant programme on May 25 in Guwahati where the state government is planning to distribute 45,000 appointment letters to recently recruited youths across various government departments.
Further, Amit Shah will be laying the foundation stone of the National Forensics Science University in Guwahati during his visit.
Earlier, the appointment letters to the newly recruited was scheduled to be distributed on May 11, however, owing to the political and social situation in the neighbouring state, Manipur, at the time, had to be postponed to May 26.
Later, the date for distribution of appointment letters was again rescheduled and preponed to May 25.