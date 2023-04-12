Guwahati: Traffic Restrictions Imposed For PM Modi's Visit On April 13-14

The Guwahati Traffic Police has imposed certain restrictions on the vehicular movement in the city on account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Friday (April 14).

The restrictions will be in place on April 13 and April 14, 2023, an official notification by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, informed.

“To ensure safety of public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc, the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed on 13th and 14th April, 2023 in connection with the visit of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to Guwahati,” the notification read.

Restrictions on the movement of vehicles –