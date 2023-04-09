PM Modi's Guwahati Visit: A Look At His Day-Long Itinerary

As we have now known that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Guwahati to witness the grand Bihu dance where as many as 10,000 Bihu dancers and ‘Dholiyas’ will perform live at Sarusajai stadium on April 14. PM Modi will also inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Hospital on the same day.

Itinerary details here:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in LGBI Airport in Guwahati on April 14 at 11.30 am.

The Prime Minister will fly to IIT-Guwahati by a helicopter from LGBI Airport.

PM Modi will attend the inauguration program of AIIMS-Guwahati.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate three other medical colleges from the premises of AIIMS virtually. The other medical college hospitals are Nagaon, Kokrajhar, Nalbari.

Prime Minister Modi will start the distribution of Ayushman Card to state ration card holders on April 14 in a symbolic manner. The state government in its recent budget had emphasized the scheme of health insurance, titled Chief Minister Ayushman Asom, on the lines of the central government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme.

By April 14, Ayushman cards to be prepared for 1.10 crore ration card holders.

To mark two years of Himanta Biswa Sarma’s coalition government in state, the health scheme will begin on May 10.

PM Modi will then virtually inaugurate a world class research hospital at IIT-Guwahati. The hospital will be set up in a joint effort by the Government of Assam and IIT.

PM Modi to reach Khanapara Veterinary Field from IIT-Guwahati in a helicopter, from there the prime minister will head to Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra.

PM to attend a function at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra where he will attend closing ceremony of the Platinum Jubliee celebration of the Gauhati High Court at 1.45 pm.

PM Modi will then spend some time at Koinadhara Guest House before leaving to Sarusajai stadium for the mega Bihu event at 4.30 pm.

PM Modi will virtually inaugurate or lay the foundation stones for three more projects from Sarusajai stadium namely- Assam Petro Chemical Limited’s (APL) 500 TPD-Methanol in Namrup, Launch of beautification project for Rang ghar in Sivasagar, laying of the foundation stone for 4-lane Palasbari-Sualkuchi link bridge.

Prime Minister to witness the mega show of 11,010 Bihu dancers (Nachoni) and ‘Dholiya’ where they will perform live for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, Kamrup Metropolitan district has been declared as a ‘No Drone Fly Zone’ from April 13 to April 14.