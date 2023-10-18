Barpeta

Assam: Barpeta Police Issues Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja

The advisory will remain in effect from 4 pm to midnight owing to the puja celebrations.
Pratidin Time

Ahead of the Durga Puja festival, the Barpeta Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory under the Barpeta Road Police Station area in Assam that will be implemented from October 21 to 24. The advisory will remain in effect from 4 pm to midnight owing to the puja celebrations.

The following are the traffic arrangements made for the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja celebrations:

  • The vehicle travelling from Simlaguri towards Barpeta Road railway station may proceed directly through the main road via in front of Barpeta Road PS and by taking a left turn on Namghar Road can arrive at Railway Station and may also proceed towards Khairabari. The same route will be used by the vehicle travelling from Khairabari and Railway Station towards Simlaguri

  • Vehicles travelling from Simlaguri towards Babupara will have to take a right turn from GNB School (Amtola) and will proceed up to ICICI Bank (Gahori Bazar) from there a right turn towards Barman Para towards Railway crossing

  • The vehicle may be moving from Satbhanirtup towards Barpeta Road Town and entered through Mission Road, Railway station can proceed to Khairabari and can also proceed towards Simlaguri to Post Office Road

Furthermore, to avoid traffic congestion, there will be No Entry at the following points:

  1. Muri Bazar Road

  2. Amtola Chowk (West Side)

  3. Infront of G.N.B. High School Gate

  4. Front side of ICICI (Gahori Bazar)

  5. Infront of Dr. Tarun Ray Choudhury House

  6. Infront of Babupara BJP Office

  7. Babupara Kali Mandir

  8. Towards Aranyak Soni Mandir Point

  9. Railway Crossing gate

  10. Terapanth Bhawan Point

  11. Railway Foot Bridge Point

  12. City life (west side) Near Bata shop point

  13. Kamrup Bhandar Point

  14. Jatan Market Point

  15. PS North side Road (In front of Vishal Mega Mart)

  16. Rabindra Nath Tagore (Amtola) West side near bridge

  17. Dr. Sushen Nath Chember point

  18. Kalahabhanga NH-31 Point (By lane)

  19. Kalahabhanga NH-31 Point (Bina Pani Hospital Road )

  20. Simlaguri Chariali Point (No entry for E/Rickshaw)

  21. Milan Nagar (Near Police Item store)

