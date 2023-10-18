Assam: Barpeta Police Issues Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja

Ahead of the Durga Puja festival, the Barpeta Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory under the Barpeta Road Police Station area in Assam that will be implemented from October 21 to 24. The advisory will remain in effect from 4 pm to midnight owing to the puja celebrations.
The following are the traffic arrangements made for the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja celebrations:
The vehicle travelling from Simlaguri towards Barpeta Road railway station may proceed directly through the main road via in front of Barpeta Road PS and by taking a left turn on Namghar Road can arrive at Railway Station and may also proceed towards Khairabari. The same route will be used by the vehicle travelling from Khairabari and Railway Station towards Simlaguri
Vehicles travelling from Simlaguri towards Babupara will have to take a right turn from GNB School (Amtola) and will proceed up to ICICI Bank (Gahori Bazar) from there a right turn towards Barman Para towards Railway crossing
The vehicle may be moving from Satbhanirtup towards Barpeta Road Town and entered through Mission Road, Railway station can proceed to Khairabari and can also proceed towards Simlaguri to Post Office Road
Furthermore, to avoid traffic congestion, there will be No Entry at the following points:
Muri Bazar Road
Amtola Chowk (West Side)
Infront of G.N.B. High School Gate
Front side of ICICI (Gahori Bazar)
Infront of Dr. Tarun Ray Choudhury House
Infront of Babupara BJP Office
Babupara Kali Mandir
Towards Aranyak Soni Mandir Point
Railway Crossing gate
Terapanth Bhawan Point
Railway Foot Bridge Point
City life (west side) Near Bata shop point
Kamrup Bhandar Point
Jatan Market Point
PS North side Road (In front of Vishal Mega Mart)
Rabindra Nath Tagore (Amtola) West side near bridge
Dr. Sushen Nath Chember point
Kalahabhanga NH-31 Point (By lane)
Kalahabhanga NH-31 Point (Bina Pani Hospital Road )
Simlaguri Chariali Point (No entry for E/Rickshaw)
Milan Nagar (Near Police Item store)