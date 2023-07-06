Guwahati: Traffic Snarl Atop Ganeshguri Flyover After Bus Crashes Into 3 Vehicles

A massive traffic jam ensued atop the Ganeshguri flyover in Guwahati city during the rush hours of Thursday morning after a speeding city bus reportedly collided with three private vehicles, injuring its occupants besides blocking the road.
The incident occurred on Thursday early morning when the bus bearing registration number ‘AS 01 HC 1483’ reportedly lost control and hit the three vehicles on the flyover, causing a small-scale pile up.
The three affected vehicles were damaged to a considerable extent, along with the bus. A crowd gathered at the incident spot soon after causing a massive traffic snarl during the rush hour.
Sources said that the occupants of the vehicles sustained minor injuries.
Dispur police reached the scene following the incident to take stock of the situation.