Assam: Drug Smuggler Shot In Leg While Trying To Jump Police Custody

A notorious drug smuggler was injured in police firing after he allegedly tried to jump custody at Bokajan in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday night.
Sources said that the accused, who was arrested for drug trafficking, allegedly tried to jump custody after he unsuccessfully tried to snatch the service pistol of a policeman. The accused has been identified as one Shahid Hussain.
The cops were quick to react - shooting the fleeing suspect on his leg and injuring him.
Earlier in the night, the police had raided the accused smuggler’s house at Laharijan area and seized around 1.176 kilograms of heroin drugs packed inside 94 soap boxes stuffed into a coffin.
Shahid Hussain and his accomplice, identified as Ashadul Rahman were apprehended during the raid. According to the police, the accused was running the drug smuggling racket in the guise of an ice factory since a long time.
The police registered a case against the duo under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Both the arrestees have been moved to Diphu for further legal proceedings.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and lauded the Assam police for their efforts in combating the drug menace.
"On Wednesday, July 5, @karbianglongpol seized 94 cases of soap containing 1.176 kg of heroin at Laharijan along the Assam border from two drug dealers. The exemplary efforts of @assampolice in combating the drug menace are highly appreciated. Keep up the good work!," he wrote.