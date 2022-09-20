Guwahati: Tragedy Averted As Portion Of Building Falls On Streets

A major tragedy was averted after a portion of a wall fell on a freight carrying tempo on Tuesday in Guwahati’s Maligaon area.

According to reports, a portion of a building wall came crashing down on the nearby street where a tempo was standing.

The incident took place at Bara Bazar near Pandu in the Maligaon area of Guwahati while the building was being demolished without following the stipulated norms.

The building reportedly belonged to Pradip Jain and was under the process of being razed to the ground.

Meanwhile, the carrier tempo, which belonged to Ajit Kalita, was entirely destroyed after the portion of wall fell directly on it.

However, no injuries or loss of lives were reported. Some pedestrians walking nearby were also saved as a major tragedy was averted.

Local police and other emergency services were rushed to the spot as soon as reports of the incident came in.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, said police.