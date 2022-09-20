27 Children Hospitalised In Suspected Food Poisoning Incident In Telangana

As many as 27 children were hospitalized after complaining of nausea and vomiting in Telangana’s Adilabad, officials informed on Tuesday.

They were rushed to the hospital after a suspected bout of food poisoning, officials said.

Adilabad district magistrate Prabhakar Reddy, “Last night, 27 children from Kaga Nagar Minority Boys hostel Gurukul were admitted to a local hospital complaining of vomiting and nausea. A detailed inquiry has been ordered, and we are investigating the matter.”

According to reports, the incident took place after the cooks avoided washing the rice and other items before cooking as they were short staffed.

Further investigations in the matter is underway.

It may be noted that in a separate incident in Uttar Pradesh, at least 38 students from Kasturba Gandhi Awasiya Balika Vidyalaya in Hardoi complained of nausea and stomach ache after visiting a medical camp on Sunday.