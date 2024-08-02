Guwahati Transformer Blast: 4-Year-Old Victim Passes Away After 16-Day Battle

A tragic transformer blast in Guwahati's Birubari locality on July 17, 2024, has claimed the life of 4-year-old Mira Tiwari, who succumbed to her injuries after a valiant 16-day battle for survival.
Mira was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) immediately after the incident with severe burns covering 50-55% of her body. She was placed under the care of the Plastic Surgery department in the Burn High Dependency Unit (HDU), bed number 10.
Despite the best efforts of the medical team, Mira's condition deteriorated on the morning of August 2. She was placed on oxygen due to respiratory distress but suffered a cardiac arrest shortly after. Despite resuscitation efforts, she could not be revived and was declared dead at 2:50 pm.
It may be mentioned that, the blast also took the life of her mother, Rinki Tiwari, who breathed her last at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on July 23.