Guwahati Transformer Blast Victim Succumbs; Family Members Still Critical

In a somber update, a woman injured in a recent transformer blast in Guwahati’s Birubari area has tragically succumbed to her injuries.
The woman, namely Rinki Tiwari (35), breathed her last at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday night. She had been receiving treatment at GMCH since the mishap on July 17, which severely injured her and three other family members: Mira Tiwari (4), Nishant Tiwari (7) and Rohit Ali (40).
It was learned that the condition of Rinki Tiwari and Mira Tiwari was critical.
According to a statement from GMCH, Rinki Tiwari had suffered electric burn injuries covering 20%-30% of her total body surface area (TBSA), with facial involvement. Similarly, Rohit Ali and Nishant Tiwari sustained electric burn injuries, with their TBSA affected by 10%-15% and 2%-8%, respectively.
The youngest victim, Mira Tiwari, has sustained the most severe injuries, with 30%-40% TBSA superficial mixed flame burn injuries, also involving the face.
All the patients underwent plastic and general surgery at GMCH.