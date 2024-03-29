Guwahati: Transgender Advocate Arrested Over Partner's Suicide Granted Bail

After spending a month in jail, transgender advocate Swati Bidhan Baruah was granted bail by a court on Friday. Swati was the accused in the suicide case of her partner in Guwahati.
Baruah had been arrested on March 1 pertaining to the case involving Mansur Alam's death by suicide in Guwahati's Pandu. Mansur was the partner of Baruah and allegedly took his own life after facing mental harassment inflicted by Swati.
The district magistrate's court granted her bail as the investigating police officer failed to produce the case diary in the court even after repeated directions to do the same. The court also fixed the bail for Rs 30,000 and a surety.
As reported earlier, Mansur was allegedly involved in a relationship with Bidhan Baruah, a transgender individual, but their union was fraught with turmoil, with Mansur allegedly enduring mental anguish inflicted by Baruah over an extended period.
Additionally, Baruah had reportedly been pressuring Mansur into marriage and had even filed a complaint with the local police, accusing Mansur of rape.
However, the advocate later claimed rape against the deceased Mansur. Baruah had contested the court's decision to grant bail to Mansur after he was caught and a case was registered against him under 376(2) (f)/420/386/325/450/354 D/ 506/509/120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), R/W Section 67 IT Act 2000 and R/W Section 18 (d) of Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.
Meanwhile, the family members of Mansur alleged that he was employed for the last one-and-a-half years at the residence of Swati Bidhan Baruah, who later developed an illicit relationship with the youth.