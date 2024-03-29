Guwahati: Transgender Advocate Arrested Over Partner's Suicide Granted Bail

However, the advocate later claimed rape against the deceased Mansur. Baruah had contested the court's decision to grant bail to Mansur after he was caught and a case was registered against him under 376(2) (f)/420/386/325/450/354 D/ 506/509/120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), R/W Section 67 IT Act 2000 and R/W Section 18 (d) of Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.