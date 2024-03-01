Transgender Advocate Claims Rape Case Against Deceased in Guwahati Suicide Incident

Swati Bidhan Baruah, a transgender advocate living in Guwahati, Assam, has claimed that she had filed a rape case against the man who was found hanging inside his house in the Pandu area of Guwahati last May 29, 2023. This comes after her name was linked to the alleged suicide case that surfaced on Friday morning.
The All Woman Police, Pan Bazar thereafter took the deceased, identified as Mansur Alam, into custody in accordance with a notification under section 50A CrPC.
A case was registered against Mansur under 376(2) (f)/420/386/325/450/354 D/ 506/509/120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), R/W Section 67 IT Act 2000 and R/W Section 18 (d) of Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.
Accordingly, he was forwarded to judicial custody by the court.
Mansur was later granted bail, and Swati Bidhan Baruah contested its legitimacy in court.
Earlier, the family members of Mansur alleged that the youth was employed for the last one-and-a-half years at the residence of Swati Bidhan Baruah, who later developed an illicit relationship with the youth.
But their union was fraught with turmoil, with Mansur allegedly enduring mental anguish inflicted by Baruah over an extended period, as claimed by the family members.
Meanwhile, an angry mob trashed Swati Bidhan Baruah's home and set fire to various documents.
Jalukbari police from Maligaon arrived on the scene and took control of the situation.
On the other side, a group of enraged people assembled at the Jalukbari police station and demanded that Swati Bidhan Baruah be arrested immediately.
Transgender Swati Bidhan Baruah has been apprehended by Jalukbari police in connection with the incident.
The Maligaon police later referred her to the All Women Police, Pan Bazar following a heated situation in Maligaon.