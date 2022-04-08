Assam: Transport Department Surpasses Rs 1000 Crore Revenue Collection

Transport Minister of Assam Chandra Mohan Patowary lauded the achievement of the transport department of the state for generating a revenue collection of Rs 1019.47 crore during the financial year 2021-22 as compared to Rs 738.80 crore during the financial year 2020-21.

Patowary said this while interacting with the District Transport Officers (DTO) in a conference held at Assam Administrative Staff College on Friday.

Patowary also distributed special awards to Commissionerate of Transport for successfully surpassing Rs. 1,000 crore revenue collections for the first time in Assam.

He distributed awards to DTO Goalpara for maximum revenue collection; DTO Kamrup (Enforcement) for achieving 100 percent target in the area of enforcement and DTO Jorhat for 100 percent target achievement of revenue collection.

Interacting with the DTOs, Minister Patowary said, “The image of Transport Department from the public’s perspective has undergone a huge transformation owing to the online, faceless and contactless services offered for easy access for the general public. “

He further called upon the DTOs to adhere good governance and practices in their respective offices so that the good image garnered by the department is sustained.

Certificate of Appreciation were given to 20 districts for 100 percent achievement of their allotted revenue target for the financial year 2021-22.

Commissioner of Transport, Adil Khan stated that the State Road Safety Council has conducted road safety audit of 46 road stretches across 18 districts covering 254 vulnerable accident-prone spots to identify the discrepancies in road engineering aspect and plan for audit of 14 number of road stretches is ready.

