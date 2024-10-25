Guwahati Travel Scam: Fraudster Claims Police Torture After Arrest

In a shocking turn of events, police brutality has come to the fore against a fraudster in police custody who was apprehended two days back over his alleged involvement in a travel package scam in Guwahati.
The accused person, Angsuman Paul, was produced before P. Bordoloi, Special Judicial Magistrate in Fatasil Ambari P.S case no-276/2024 after the completion of two days of police custody.
The Special Judicial Magistrate has seen the re-production report and medical reports presented today. The medical report states that the accused person sustained swelling injury on the right side of his face and neck. Moreover, the M.O. also prescribed some medicines and tests for the accused person.
“Seen the accused person. The accused person stated that he sustained injuries on his face and neck. The apparent marks are seen. Send the accused person to Judicial Custody. Also seen petition no-2941, filed by Arnab Paul, whereby he has submitted that the accused person Angsuman Paul has been tortured by police and prayed for medical treatment. The Superintendent of Central Jail, Guwahati is directed to medically examine the accused person and submit a report to this court within 4 days,” a statement from the court reads.
Additionally, the court directed to ensure proper medical care for the accused person, who is complaining of facial injuries.
Earlier on October 23, a travel package scam has come to light in Guwahati, where fraudsters from outside Assam have established bases to exploit unsuspecting locals.
The fraudulent agency, operating under the name "Discovery," was located near the Nepali Mandir in the Paltan Bazar locality. Victims report being lured by enticing offers for flight tickets and travel packages. However, upon arrival at their destinations, they find themselves abandoned and without the promised services.
Many travelers are left vulnerable after disembarking from their flights, with no one to assist them. According to the packages sold, customers were assured that drivers would be present to pick them up immediately after landing and that accommodations would be pre-booked at hotels. In reality, the agency would sever ties with customers shortly after their arrival, leaving them to fend for themselves.
The promised benefits, including transportation and guided tours, were never provided, resulting in substantial financial losses for many.
The Fatasil police have arrested Angsuman Paul, a key individual involved in this fraud racket, as investigations continue into the scam.
The city police suspect that numerous others are linked to the fraudulent agency, and efforts are underway to track them down and hold them accountable. As the investigation unfolds, the Assam police are urging anyone who has fallen victim to this scam to come forward and report their experiences.