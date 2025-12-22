Guwahati: Trial Begins in Zubeen Garg Murder Case as Sessions Court Holds First Hearing

The trial proceedings in the murder case of Zubeen Garg formally commenced on Monday with the first hearing held at the court of the Sessions Judge.

The case has been registered under Sessions Case No. 256/2025, under which the entire trial process will continue. The court took cognisance of the matter as procedural formalities moved into the trial phase.

Advocate Dhrubajyoti Das appeared before the court representing the accused.

Sources indicated that bail applications for Zubeen Garg’s two bodyguards are likely to be filed later in the day. Notably, the two bodyguards have not been charged with murder. Under the sections invoked against them, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was legally required to file the chargesheet within 60 days. However, the SIT submitted the chargesheet after 84 days, clubbing the bodyguards’ case with that of five other accused.

Legal experts suggest that the delay in filing the chargesheet could strengthen the bail plea of the two bodyguards.

Meanwhile, there is also a possibility that the two bodyguards may be shown arrested in a separate case, a move that could complicate their legal status.

In a parallel development, the Supervisory Cell is expected to move the court on Monday seeking permission to carry out further arrests in connection with the case.

The matter is now slated to proceed under the jurisdiction of the Sessions Court as the trial process formally unfolds.

