No Evidence of Foul Play in Zubeen Garg Death So Far: Singapore Police

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Thursday said that investigations into the death of Zubeen Garg are still ongoing, even as media reports in India claimed that four individuals have been charged with murder in Assam.

In an official statement, the SPF clarified that the case remains under investigation in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act, 2010, and reiterated that, based on findings so far, there is no suspicion of foul play in Garg’s death.

Zubeen Garg, 52, died on September 19 while in Singapore to attend a cultural festival.

Last week, sections of the Indian media reported that Garg’s co-singer, bandmate, manager, and the festival organiser had been charged in connection with his death. However, Singapore authorities have not confirmed these claims.

“The case is currently still being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act 2010,” the police said, adding that the investigation could take several more months to conclude.

The SPF further stated that the findings of the investigation will be submitted to the State Coroner, who will conduct a coroner’s inquiry. According to the police, the coroner’s inquiry is scheduled to be held in January and February 2026.

“The findings of the coroner’s inquiry will be made public upon its conclusion,” the SPF said.

