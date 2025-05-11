Guwahati: Trolley Bag With Human Legs Found Near Basistha Forest Office

A sensational and horrifying incident has come to light in the Basistha area of Guwahati, where a human body part was recovered from an abandoned trolley bag in a deserted spot near the Forest Department office. The discovery has triggered widespread panic and outrage among local residents.

Advertisment

According to reports, a black trolley bag was found dumped by the roadside along the route connecting Basistha to Indira Nagar. What initially appeared to be an abandoned bag soon turned into a crime scene when a local scavenger, who was collecting bottles, noticed human legs protruding from the bag and alerted nearby residents. The residents, in turn, informed the police.

The Basistha Police arrived at the spot promptly and cordoned off the area. However, due to the absence of a magistrate, they were unable to open the bag immediately to conduct further examination. Locals suspect that the body might belong to a child or a teenager, given the relatively small size of the bag.

Initial findings suggest that the body was possibly stuffed inside the bag after being murdered and was disposed of at the roadside under the cover of darkness, possibly during the late evening or night hours. The crime scene is located in a poorly-lit stretch of road which lacks both street lighting and CCTV surveillance, despite housing several important offices of the Guwahati Forest Division. Residents have long raised concerns that this dark and isolated road has become a hotspot for criminal activities.

Meanwhile, Dispur Police are also investigating the case and suspect that it may be linked to a missing person’s case involving a 10-year-old child reported from the Dispur area. The child was reported missing around noon on Saturday. In connection with this, police have detained two individuals for questioning.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) from Dispur stated that while there is a strong suspicion of a link between the missing child and the body recovered in Basistha, confirmation can only be made after further investigation and forensic analysis.

The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the city, and residents are demanding improved security measures, including the installation of streetlights and surveillance cameras in the area.

Also Read: Unidentified Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Incident in Guwahati's Lalmati