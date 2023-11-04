Guwahati: Truck Driver from West Bengal Injured in Blade Attack

A truck driver from West Bengal was seriously injured after an individual allegedly attacked him with a blade on Saturday afternoon in Guwahati.
According to reports, both the driver and individual were traveling together in the same truck when a heated argument broke out between the two over an issue while entering Guwahati, and the individual then attacked the driver on his neck with a blade.
The victim identified as Subham Singh is a resident of West Bengal’s Hooghly district.
The incident was reported near GG Parking in the Lalunggaon locality in the city.
Meanwhile, the injured truck driver managed to reach Gorchuk police station and accordingly informed the matter to the police.
The injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital for better medication.
On the other hand, the miscreant involved in the blade attack was reported absconding by the police.
The identity of the accused is yet to be ascertained by the city police.