“I Was Brutally Assaulted By My Husband”: Daughter-In-Law of Ex-Assam Minister

Shocking revelations came to the fore after accusations of domestic violence were made against Rajarshi Sen Deka, the eldest son of former Assam minister Nilamani Sen Deka on Friday evening.
According to the victim woman, the minister's son began assaulting her after only one month of marriage. On March 9, 2022, they married.
“My husband Rajarshi Sen Deka had physically assaulted me on several occasions. Our relationship turned sour within one month of our marriage. He even assaulted me inside a car earlier. Eventually, I didn’t inform the matter to my in-laws thinking that the matter would be resolved, but, it didn’t happen. Even my in-laws assured me that the situation would be normalized soon. But, with time, this became more intentional,” said the wife of the minister’s son Rajarshi Sen Deka before the media.
The victim said that Rajarshi, her spouse, had physically assaulted her nearly daily due to a disagreement and had never made an effort to determine how she was feeling or how much agony she was going through.
“My husband was desperate; he never cared whether I live or die, he kept on assaulting me for every minor issue. My in-laws never supported me during this ordeal, they never questioned him. Later, I was forced to inform the matter to my biological parents about it. I also suffered mental torture from my mother-in-law,” added the victim woman.
Meanwhile, terming all the allegations as fake and baseless, the mother-in-law of the victim said, “We don’t have a culture of hitting a woman in our house. Just ask her whether I treated her as a daughter-in-law or as my daughter. Such allegations are false and baseless. My husband is not only a public representative but also an ideal human being. Thus, there are no words like physical torture or mental torture in our residence.”