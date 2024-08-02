Guwahati: Tuition Teacher Accused of Drugging Students in Amingaon

In a disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves through the education community in Assam’s Amingaon, several students were allegedly given intoxicating tablets by their tuition teacher, Leena Kalita, alias "Momi." The incident took place in Trinayan Nagar, where Kalita conducted her tuition classes.
Parents of the affected students have reported that their children were forced to consume these tablets, leading to serious health consequences. Several students were found in an unconscious state and had to be rushed to the hospital by their parents.
The students involved in this shocking incident include Shubhanshar Basumatary (Class VIII, Saraighat Higher Secondary School), Moon Das (Class IX, Damdama Higher Secondary School), Ankita Das (Class VIII, Saraighat Higher Secondary School), and Runjun Barua (Class VIII, Dalibari High School).
The parents have filed a formal complaint against Leena Kalita at the Amingaon police station, seeking justice for their children. The complaint alleges that Kalita not only administered these harmful substances to the students but also consumed drugs herself.
This incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and well-being of students in the region, as well as the responsibility of educators. The police are investigating the matter, and further details are awaited.