Kamrup Police Seize Foreign Cigarettes Worth Crores in Amingaon, Four Arrested

In a significant crackdown on smuggling, Kamrup police have seized a massive haul of foreign cigarettes worth crores of rupees in Amingaon. The operation led to the arrest of four individuals involved in the illicit trade.
The contraband, consisting of 22,000 boxes of foreign cigarettes, was being transported from Silchar to Raipur, Chhattisgarh in a truck bearing the registration number HR 38 Z 8530. The seizure was made during a coordinated raid by the Boko and Amingaon police, under the leadership of Kamrup Additional Superintendent of Police, Kalyan Kumar Pathak.
Following the arrest of the truck driver, a confession led the police to MR KING Godown in Boragaon, where the managers Sahil Dewan, Asik Iqbal, Ajit Salay, and Parashu Baishya were apprehended.
The cigarettes were being supplied in violation of tax regulations and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). This bust represents a significant blow to the illegal cigarette trade in the region, with police continuing their investigations to uncover further links.