Guwahati: Two Abducted Businessmen From Dimapur Rescued

In a major operation, the city police have managed to rescue two abducted businessmen from Housefed Road in Guwahati last night.

Two businessmen, identified as Kanhaiya Singh and Uttam Jaiswal, of Dimapur, are believed to have been kidnapped by alleged drug lord Farooq Ahmed from Hatigaon on April 14.

According to reports, two businessmen were kidnapped from Guwahati railway station and were kept in a room on Housefed road of Guwahati's Hatigaon locality.

The kidnapers also demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh for their release.

Meanwhile, suspected drug lord Farooq is on the run.

The city police then detained Farooq's wife namely Oli Devi Nath for questioning in connection to the case.