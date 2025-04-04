Guwahati: Two ACS Officers Under CM Vigilance Scanner, Detained

Two ACS officers have been detained for questioning following search operations conducted by officials of the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell in Guwahati, sources said.

According to information received, an operation was conducted late on Thursday night at House No. 20 in Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Lane in the city's Bhetapara locality, leading to the detention of the two gazetted officers. The detained ACS officers are Masum Yusuf Ahmed and Tanvir Yusuf Ahmed.

During the operation, cash amounting to Rs 1 lakh and several important documents were seized from their residence, sources added. Cases have been registered against them under CM Vigilance with case numbers 8/2025 and 9/2025.

Masum Yusuf Ahmed and Tanvir Yusuf Ahmed are brothers and were under investigation for possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. Masum Yusuf Ahmed, formerly serving as a Revenue Circle Officer in Bajali, had been suspended from duty on February 25. Meanwhile, Tanvir Yusuf Ahmed is currently serving as a Revenue Circle Officer in Dalgaon.

The operation was part of an ongoing probe into allegations of financial irregularities against government officials. Further investigation is underway.