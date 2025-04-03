CM Vigilance Raids ACS Officer’s Guwahati Residence Over Land Scam Allegations

The Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell has launched an investigation against ACS officer Pankaj Kumar Deka in connection with a land scam. The investigation is being closely supervised by the vigilance cell.

As per sources, a raid was conducted at Pankaj Kumar Deka’s residence in Guwahati's Kahilipara on Thursday, where numerous documents related to land transactions were seized. Reports indicate that Deka owns a large plot of land in the Jyotikuchi area of Guwahati.

The scam reportedly took place during Deka’s tenure as the Development Officer in Darrang. He is alleged to have been involved in fraudulent activities with land mafias, including collusion with a notorious land mafia named Kulendra Nath. He is accused of registering land meant for establishment of temples in the name of other individuals, in exchange for large sums of money.

Kulendra Nath, a key player in the scam, was arrested in 2024. Now, the CM Vigilance has launched an inquiry into the role of several officials, including the Development Officer, during that time. As part of the ongoing investigation, CM Vigilance has gathered information on the assets of those involved in the case, including Deka’s associates.