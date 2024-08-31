Guwahati: Two Bikers Injured In Head-On Collision on Ganeshguri Flyover

Two bikers sustained grievous injuries in a head-on collision atop the Ganeshguri flyover in Guwahati.
According to information received, the two individuals were on scooters when they crashed into each other. One of them is said to be in critical condition.
Following the mishap, local police arrived at the scene and transported the injured to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for medical attention.
Recently, in a late-night mishap, three individuals sustained critical injuries after a speeding Bolero collided with a motorcycle atop the Ganeshguri flyover.
Sources said that the Bolero, bearing registration number ‘AS 25G 8420,’ was speeding and crashed onto the dividers after hitting the bikers from the rear.
It remains unclear whether the driver of the Bolero was under the influence at the time of the accident.
Local residents, alarmed by the loud noise, rushed to the site and informed the police. The injured were later transported to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.