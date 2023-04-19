Guwahati: Two Bodies Found Floating in Brahmaputra

In a shocking incident, the Guwahati River Police on Wednesday recovered two bodies from river Brahmaputra in Jalukbari locality.

The deceased youth has been identified as Akash Das of Dibrugarh. The youth had been reported missing since April 14 this year.

Meanwhile, the body of another 70-year-old woman was found floating in the evening hours.

The woman has been identified as Jaymoti Mahanta of Hajo in Kamrup district.

Guwahati River police have sent both bodies to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem.

However, the cause of both deaths has yet to be determined.