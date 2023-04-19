Believe It Or Not! Giant Devil Cat Fish Weighing 120 Kg Caught in Goalpara.

In the midst of bihu festivals, a giant Goruwa fish (devil catfish) weighing nearly 120 kg was caught by fisherman while fishing at Pancharatna ghat of the Brahmaputra River in Assam’s Goalpara district on Wednesday.

According to sources, a fisherman identified as Musa Sheikh had to ask someone else for help to pull the giant catfish up.

Accordingly, they used their combined strength to pull up the fish.

With the day’s big catch, they returned to the bank of the river and then the fisherman took it to the fish market.

Sources further informed that the fish was sold at a wholesale price of Rs 85,200. However, the price of the fish at the retail market went up to Rs 1.10 lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh.

There it drew a huge crowd. Starting from local people to passersby thronged to have a look at the giant catfish. Some didn’t forget to click some pictures of it. Later, the pictures were uploaded to social media sites.