Guwahati: Two Child Labourers Rescued in Panikhaiti, Employer Detained

In yet another case of child labour, two minors were rescued by the locals from railway tracks in Panikhaiti area on the outskirts of Guwahati on Friday evening.
The two minors were working as house help for a family residing in Guwahati’s Noonmati area. Unable to tolerate their abuse, the minors escaped from their house.
The employer, identified as Rajmohan Barman, bought the victims from Tinsukia under the pretext that he will provide all the expense for their education, however, he made them work as a house help.
The minors after fleeing from the accused’s residence were seen weepin on the railways tracks in Panikhaiti. The locals after noticing their condition handed over to the police for further action against the accused.
One of the victims said, “They used to physically assault us and once I even felt unconscious from their repeated abuse.”
“We also heard them discussing about taking us to Kolkata due to which we did not have any other option but to flee from their house,” she added.
Meanwhile, the accused refuted the claims of child labour stating, “We did not keep them as child labourers otherwise why would their mothers leave them with us.”