Guwahati: Two Coaches of Freight Train Derails in Chandrapur

As per initial reports, two coaches of a goods-carrying train derailed at Panbari in Chandrapur.
Two coaches of a freight train derailed at Chandrapur in Guwahati, reports emerged on Sunday.

As per initial reports, the two coaches of the goods-carrying train derailed at Panbari in Chandrapur.

The incident reportedly occurred near the Panbari Train Station at around 5 pm today.

As a result of this, the movement of goods-carrying as well as passenger trains toward Upper Assam has been affected and put to a halt, sources said. Reports have said that several trains are being stranded at the Guwahati Railway Station. 

