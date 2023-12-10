Guwahati: Two Coaches of Freight Train Derails in Chandrapur

Two coaches of a freight train derailed at Chandrapur in Guwahati, reports emerged on Sunday.
As per initial reports, the two coaches of the goods-carrying train derailed at Panbari in Chandrapur.
The incident reportedly occurred near the Panbari Train Station at around 5 pm today.
As a result of this, the movement of goods-carrying as well as passenger trains toward Upper Assam has been affected and put to a halt, sources said. Reports have said that several trains are being stranded at the Guwahati Railway Station.