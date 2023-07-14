Guwahati: Two Cops From Satgaon PS Under Investigation For Extortion

Two police officials who are posted at Satgaon police station in Guwahati are reportedly under investigation on extortion charges.
The Officer In-Charge (OC) of Satgaon PS, Sandip Kumar Kanu, and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) , Alakesh Baruah, were summoned at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East Guwahati on Friday morning on alleged extortion charges.
Both are being interrogated after allegations surfaced that the duo attempted to extort money from an individual whose motorcycle was stolen. According to information received, the duo demanded Rs 5000 from the individual for the recovery of his stolen bike.
After the man refused to pay up, the cops allegedly denied registering an FIR in regards to the matter. Later, the man reached higher authorities and filed a complaint against the concerned police officials and subsequently an inquiry was initiated.
Moreover, ASI Alakesh Baruah was reserved closed earlier on July 5 in connection to the gang-rape case in Satgaon that had rocked the state. The case pertains to the shocking gang-rape of an aged woman and her differently-abled daughter by eight assailants who broke into their house in Guwahati’s Satgaon area and committed the heinous crime.
Baruah was the investigating officer in the case.
The Satgaon police are facing serious allegations of covering up the heinous crime. It is alleged that police initially did not register charges of rape in their case. The matter only came to light after the medical report from the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) confirmed rape which led to the police adding charges of IPC Section 376 to the case.