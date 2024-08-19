Guwahati News

Guwahati: Two Cylinders Explode in Major Fire in Maligaon

The situation escalated further when two gas cylinders exploded, intensifying the blaze, sources added.
A major fire broke out at Goushala in Guwahati’s Maligaon locality on Monday, causing widespread panic in the area, sources said.

The fire, which was reported in the early hours of the morning, quickly spread through the premises, engulfing the structures in flames.

Meanwhile, the fire-fighting personnel arrived at the incident spot and after continued efforts managed to douse the blazing inferno.

However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

