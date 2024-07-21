Assam

Assam: Devastating Fire at Dhekiajuli's Superintendent of Taxes Office

The office, located on the second floor of a four-storey apartment building, was heavily impacted by the flames.
A severe fire erupted early Sunday morning at the Superintendent of Taxes office in the center of Assam’s Dhekiajuli town.

The blaze, which began around 4 AM, completely destroyed important documents, computers, and files stored in the office. The office, located on the second floor of a four-storey apartment building, was heavily impacted by the flames.

Local residents suspect that the fire may have been deliberately set by miscreants. Fortunately, the fire brigade arrived swiftly and managed to extinguish the blaze before it could spread to other floors of the building. Furthermore, no casualties have been reported, and all occupants were safe.

Car Catches Fire, All Occupants Escape Unharmed in Assam’s Barpeta
Dhekiajuli
Massive fire
fire brigade

