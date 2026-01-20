WATCH: Armed Robbers Loot Guwahati Businessman’s Home; Family Members Attacked

A shocking robbery took place late Monday night in Guwahati’s Ganeshpara area.

According to reports, the incident took place at an apartment named Sneharoi in Ganeshpara, at the residence of businessman Anil Deka. Four robbers arrived in a white Swift car and carried out the crime in a dramatic, film-like manner within about 40 minutes. Their faces were covered when they entered the house.

At the time of the incident, Anil Deka and his daughter were not present at their home. However, his wife, Karabi Deka, and the family’s driver were threatened at gunpoint and attacked with a dagger. The miscreants reportedly pointed a pistol at Karabi Deka’s face and assaulted her with a sharp weapon before looting cash, gold ornaments and other valuable items.

After committing the robbery, the four miscreants fled the spot with the stolen items. The couple’s daughter, who is studying abroad, was not at home during the incident.

The entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed in the building. Local police reached the spot soon after and have started an investigation.

