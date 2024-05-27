Dreaded Robber Gunned Down, Another Arrested in Assam’s Hailakandi

A robber was reportedly shot dead in a firing incident in broad daylight in Assam’s Hailakandi district on Monday.
According to sources, the incident unfolded after the Cachar police opened fire on a gang of robbers on the Kalibari Road in Hailakandi.
The encounter resulted in the death of notorious criminal identified as Afzal Hussain Borbhuiyan. Along with him, the police also managed to arrest one of his associate identified as Erawali Laskar , sources added.
Reportedly, the police resorted to open fire on the robbers when they attempted to flee from the clutches of police.
According to information received, several police records and criminal cases were registered against the deceased Afzal Hussain Borbhuiyan at different police station across Cachar district.
After receiving specific inputs about the presence of the robbers in Hailakandi, the Cachar Police launched the operation early this morning and manage to arrest the culprits.