Assam: Digboi Man Goes Missing in Arunachal Pradesh After Reh Festival

In a series of threads she further wrote, “Given the gravity of the situation and the urgency to find my brother, I kindly request the assistance of @TinsukiaPolice @gpsinghips @DGPAssamPolice @assampolice in Assam. Any support or resources that can be mobilized to aid in the search efforts would be greatly appreciated. Please treat this matter with the utmost priority and urgency, as time is of the essence in locating my missing brother. I am available for any further information or assistance required to expedite the search process. I earnestly hope for a swift and positive resolution to this distressing situation. His phone number – 8011617306.”