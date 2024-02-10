Assam: Digboi Man Goes Missing in Arunachal Pradesh After Reh Festival

A man from the oil town of Digboi in Tinsukia district has gone missing from the "Old Hotel 65KM" in Hunli, Arunachal Pradesh, since February 4, 2024.
The missing person has been identified as Debojit Das son of Pradeep Kumar Das, a resident of Anandapara in Digboi town.
According to reports, on January 31, 2024, Debojit went to Etalin village with the supervision of Amit Dey, a resident of Golai Number 1, Digboi, to supervise the sound system for the Reh Festival, which was set for February 1, 2, and 3.
After successfully performing the assigned duty, the team disbanded and returned to Roing on February 3, but the road was closed owing to heavy rainfall and snowfall. The entire crew became stuck in Hunli. Thus, they opted to spend the night in the "Old Hotel 65KM" in the aforementioned location.
The next day, Amit, the team's supervisor, discovered that Debojit Das had been missing from the room since 7 a.m. They received no communication from him. His phone was found turned off, which added to their suspicions.
Following the event, a missing case was filed at the Roing police station in Arunachal Pradesh; however, the police had received no solid leads or made any headway in locating him.
Snigdha Das, the missing person's sister, went to the 'X' handle to ask for help from Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Arunachal Pradesh DGP.
“Please help sir please. Sir, I hope this message finds you well. I’m writing to seek urgent assistance regarding a distressing matter concerning my brother, Debojit Das, a resident of Digboi, Assam. We are deeply worried about his well-being and safety, considering the lack of contact for the past six days. Despite filing a report with the Roing Thana in Arunachal Pradesh, we have not received any substantial leads or progress in locating him," she wrote on her 'X' handle.
In a series of threads she further wrote, “Given the gravity of the situation and the urgency to find my brother, I kindly request the assistance of @TinsukiaPolice @gpsinghips @DGPAssamPolice @assampolice in Assam. Any support or resources that can be mobilized to aid in the search efforts would be greatly appreciated. Please treat this matter with the utmost priority and urgency, as time is of the essence in locating my missing brother. I am available for any further information or assistance required to expedite the search process. I earnestly hope for a swift and positive resolution to this distressing situation. His phone number – 8011617306.”