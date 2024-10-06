Assam: NRL Engineers Among 3 Dead In Golaghat Road Accident

Three people lost their lives and another was seriously injured in a road accident that occurred in Numaligarh under Assam’s Golaghat district.
The mishap occurred on National Highway 39, near the Deopahar area, when a vehicle lost control and crashed into a roadside tree. The collision was so severe that three of the four passengers died instantly, while the fourth was critically injured and rushed to Guwahati for advanced medical treatment.
The deceased have been identified as Devjit Bordoloi, an engineer from Nagaon, Partha Pratim Bangthai, an engineer from Jagiroad—both employed by NRL contractor PKC—and Birinchi Bora, a contractor from Rangbong.
The injured passenger, Bhrigu Sharma, was initially treated at VK NRL Hospital before being transferred to Guwahati.
According to sources, the victims were en route from Numaligarh towards NRL.
Local Police rushed to the scene, recovered the bodies, and provided initial medical treatment to the injured person at VK NRL Hospital before transferring him to Guwahati.
The vehicle involved in the accident bears the registration number ‘AS 19 P 9506’.
An investigation into the incident has been launched.