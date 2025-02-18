Guwahati: Two Young Lives End in Suicides and One Mysterious Death

Three tragic incidents involving young individuals were reported in Guwahati on Tuesday. As per reports, a young woman, identified as Anisha Chetry, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Namghar Path in Lokhra.

Advertisment

Anisha, a resident of Biswanath Chariali, was a postgraduate student at a private university in Guwahati and had been living with her sister. Reports suggest that she had been struggling with mental distress for some time.

Basistha Police recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

In another case, 17-year-old Priyankush Deka, a student at Maharishi Vidya Mandir, was found dead by suicide in Silpukhuri Housing Colony. His family suspects that the extreme step was a result of poor exam performance. The Chandmari Police have initiated an investigation.

Earlier today, the body of 28-year-old Madhu Nath, a domestic helper, was discovered at House No. 44 on PP Road in Ulubari. Madhu, who had been working at the residence for an extended period, was reportedly suffering from a neurological disorder. Paltan Bazar Police, along with a magistrate, arrived at the scene, and the body was sent to the GMC morgue for post-mortem.

The city police are conducting investigations in all three cases.

Also Read: Young Woman Found Hanging in Guwahati Residence