In a sensational incident, the body of a young woman was recovered in Guwahati’s Rehabari area on Tuesday, sources said.

As per sources, the woman was discovered hanging by a rope in her residence in Rehabari. The deceased has been identified as Madhu Nath.

Meanwhile, the Paltan Bazaar police arrived at the incident spot after being informed. However, the cause of her death is yet to be determined.