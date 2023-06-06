Guwahati: Two Youths Go Missing While Bathing In Brahmaputra

Two youths have gone missing while taking bath in River Brahmaputra on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident was reported from Chandrapur area on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
The missing duo has been identified as Vibarmi Lalu and Rahul Chetry, both hailing from Shillong in Meghalaya.
According to information received, the duo arrived in Guwahati with six of his friends and had visited Chandrapur today afternoon for recreational purposes. However, both of them went missing while bathing in the river.
Unable to trace them, their friends informed authorities who arrived at the scene to take stock of the situation.
Search operations are underway.