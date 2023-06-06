Guwahati News

Guwahati: Two Youths Go Missing While Bathing In Brahmaputra

The incident was reported from Chandrapur area on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
Guwahati: Two Youths Go Missing While Bathing In Brahmaputra
Guwahati: Two Youths Go Missing While Bathing In Brahmaputra
Pratidin Time

Two youths have gone missing while taking bath in River Brahmaputra on Tuesday afternoon. 

The incident was reported from Chandrapur area on the outskirts of Guwahati city. 

The missing duo has been identified as Vibarmi Lalu and Rahul Chetry, both hailing from Shillong in Meghalaya. 

According to information received, the duo arrived in Guwahati with six of his friends and had visited Chandrapur today afternoon for recreational purposes. However, both of them went missing while bathing in the river.

Unable to trace them, their friends informed authorities who arrived at the scene to take stock of the situation.

Search operations are underway.

Guwahati: Two Youths Go Missing While Bathing In Brahmaputra
Assam: Man Injured During Firing Incident at Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary
Assam police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/guwahati-two-youths-go-missing-while-bathing-in-brahmaputra
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com