Assam: Man Injured During Firing Incident at Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary
One person has been injured after a firing incident occurred at Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam on Monday night.
The injured person has been identified as Samsul Haque.
Samsul had allegedly gone fishing in a prohibited area of the wildlife sanctuary late at night.
As per reports, a forest department official opened fire on him after he was seen in the restricted area at night.
Samsul has been admitted to a private hospital in a critical condition after sustaining bullet injuries.
In another incident, two persons were killed while two others were left injured in a shooting incident that occurred in Dhemaji on Monday morning. The incident was reported from Panbari area along the Assam-Arunachal border in Dhemaji.
The deceased have been identified as Boga Chutia and Monitu Gogoi. The persons who were injured and are currently undergoing treatment are Puspa Gogoi and Akoni Gohain.