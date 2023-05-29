Guwahati: Two Youths Injured In Knife Attack

According to initial reports, a heated argument broke between the driver of the magic vehicle and the passenger after the former demanded Rs 30 for travelling from Maligaon to Boragaon for two passengers.

However, the passenger refused to pay Rs 30 and told him that he would pay only Rs 20. The passenger then allegedly threatened the driver with dire consequences for charging Rs 10 extra for traveling in the above mentioned route.

He then stabbed the driver with a knife.

Later, local people in the area apprehended the culprit and handed him over to Jalukbari police.