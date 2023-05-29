Guwahati: Two Youths Injured In Knife Attack

Two youths were injured in an alleged knife attack near Basistha temple in Guwahati city on Monday. According to information, the duo was attacked by another youth, leaving them with stab wounds.
While the victims have been identified as Krishan Singh and Prabhat Singh, the accused attacker has been identified as Putul Kalita.
Sources said that the Kalita attacked the youths following a heated argument. The situation quickly escalated and at one point, Kalita pulled out a knife and stabbed them.
Following the incident, both the injured youths were admitted to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
The reason behind the escalation is yet to be established.
Earlier this month, a passenger allegedly attacked a driver of a magic vehicle with a knife after the latter asked him to pay an extra Rs 10 for traveling from Guwahati's Maligaon to Boragaon.
The injured person identified as Abhinash Das was rushed to a nearby hospital for better medication.
According to initial reports, a heated argument broke between the driver of the magic vehicle and the passenger after the former demanded Rs 30 for travelling from Maligaon to Boragaon for two passengers.
However, the passenger refused to pay Rs 30 and told him that he would pay only Rs 20. The passenger then allegedly threatened the driver with dire consequences for charging Rs 10 extra for traveling in the above mentioned route.
He then stabbed the driver with a knife.
Later, local people in the area apprehended the culprit and handed him over to Jalukbari police.