Rapido Driver Assaults Passenger With Iron Rod in Guwahati

In an unfortunate incident on Thursday night, a man sustained serious injuries after being brutally assaulted by a cab driver over a fare dispute in Guwahati city.
The injured individual, namely Saranga Baruah, had booked the cab (AS 01 RC 2822) through Rapido from Kalyani Nagar in Kahilipara area at around 11 pm yesterday night. Upon reaching the destination, Baruah handed the driver a note of Rs 500 note for a fare of Rs 154, however, the cabbie got agitated and demanded the exact change.
Soon, a verbal argument ensued between the duo, which unfortunately escalated to the extent that the cab driver, identified as Basir Ahmed, pulled out an iron rod from the back of his car and battered the victim on his head, making him stumble to the ground.
Ahmed then snatched the Rs 500 note from Baruah and drove away, leaving the latter injured on the pavement. Fortunately, some passersby noticed Baruah and rushed him to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, where he received 12 stitches to his head.
Meanwhile, the victim’s family has lodged a complaint at Dispur police station and efforts are on to nab him.