Guwahati News

Guwahati: Unconscious Person Found Inside GMCH Campus

The identity of the person could not be established at first as the medics rushed him to emergency care ward for treatment.
The person was found in an unconscious state inside GMCH campus
The person was found in an unconscious state inside GMCH campus
Pratidin Time

Workers at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Friday found a person in an unconscious state inside the campus.

The identity of the person could not be established at first as the medics rushed him to emergency care ward for treatment.

According to reports, the person is thought to have jumped off the top of GMCH building. Later on, after police was intimidated about the incident, they came to uncover his identity.

The person was identified as Garga Patowary, a resident of Sarthebari in the Barpeta district of Assam. Officials informed that he is 48 years old.

Upon further enquiry, it was revealed that he was at GMCH as an attendant of another patient named Maheswar Deka, who had been admitted to the Cardiology ward yesterday.

Hospital authorities informed that his guardian has been contacted and his brother has arrived at casualty.

Moreover, the condition of Patowary is said to be critical, informed the Superintendent of GMCH.

Also Read
BREAKING: APDCL Hikes Electricity Rates Again
Guwahati
Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)
Unconscious Person Found

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com