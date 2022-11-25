BREAKING: APDCL Hikes Electricity Rates Again

Residents of Assam have been hit by price hike again as the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has decided to hike per unit rates of electricity.

According to reports, APDCL has decided to charge additional Rs 0.79 per unit in another electricity rate hike.

However, the hiked rates will remain effective for three month duration from December to February.

It has come to the fore that the hike in rate has been announced to cover the cost of fuel and energy purchases.

This comes after APDCL had in September accepted that there were discrepancies in monthly electricity dues of customers, saying that minor anomalies were there for a while, but this time it became apparent.

Addressing the media at Bijulee Bhawan in Guwahati, APDCL Customer Relations Advisor Abhijit Sarma Barua had said that the company was prepared to take customer complaints in that regard.

The power distribution company further urged customers to come forward register their complaints if they are finding anomalies in their bills.