Guwahati: Unidentified Body Found At Carbon Gate Bus Stop

An unidentified body was found lying suspiciously at the Carbon Gate Bus Stop in Guwahati on Monday.
According to reports, the body was found lying at the bus stop in the Narengi locality of the city. The identity of the deceased was not immediately established.
Meanwhile, prima facie, officials at the scene mentioned that the cause of death also remains to be determined.
In yet another shocker from Guwahati city, a youth was found hanging inside a room at a rehabilitation center earlier this morning.
The incident was reported at a de-addiction centre namely ‘Loving Hands Wellness Society’ at Sadilapur under Jalukbari locality.
Initial information from sources indicated that the youth was admitted to the rehabilitation facility three days ago to undergo treatment for his drug addiction.
The deceased youth was identified as Rahul Ali. Jalukbari police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.