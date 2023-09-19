Assam

Assam: Unidentified Body Discovered in Rangia; Investigation Underway

According to sources, local residents came across the body early in the morning, which was lying in a drainage area near the road.
Assam: Unidentified Body Discovered in Rangia; Investigation Underway
Assam: Unidentified Body Discovered in Rangia; Investigation Underway
Pratidin Time

In a grim discovery, the lifeless body of an unidentified young individual was found in Ward No. 2 of Assam's Rangia during the early hours of Tuesday.

According to sources, local residents came across the body early in the morning, which was lying in a drainage area near the road.

The precise cause of death remains unknown, prompting a police investigation into the incident.

Authorities are working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding the youth's demise, and further details will be revealed as the investigation progresses.

Assam: Unidentified Body Discovered in Rangia; Investigation Underway
Half-Decomposed Body of Woman Recovered in Assam’s Jorhat
Assam police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-unidentified-body-discovered-in-rangia-investigation-underway
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com