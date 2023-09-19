Assam: Unidentified Body Discovered in Rangia; Investigation Underway

In a grim discovery, the lifeless body of an unidentified young individual was found in Ward No. 2 of Assam's Rangia during the early hours of Tuesday.
According to sources, local residents came across the body early in the morning, which was lying in a drainage area near the road.
The precise cause of death remains unknown, prompting a police investigation into the incident.
Authorities are working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding the youth's demise, and further details will be revealed as the investigation progresses.