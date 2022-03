An unidentified dead body washed up near the ghat at Shukreswar area in Guwahati in Assam on Saturday.

The body was found by locals floating in the Brahmaputra near the Sukreswar Ghat today evening.

Local police from the Pan Bazar Police Station arrived at the scene and sent the body for post mortem.

The identity of the man has not been ascertained yet but the man is suspected to be aged between 45 to 50 years, informed police.

He was reportedly found wearing a high-neck.