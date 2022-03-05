Yuvraj Singh's YouWeCan With A Noble Initiative On Women's Day

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who survived cancer, will organise a series of events in Goa to create awareness about the need for early detection and regular screening of breast cancer.

The events will be organised by Singh’s YouWeCan Foundation on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2022. These initiatives will be organised in partnership with SBI Foundation and the Government of Goa, a statement issued by the government said.

Yuvraj Singh’s YouWeCan Foundation has been working with the Government of Goa since October 2021 on a project called ‘SwasthMahila, Swasth Goa', funded by the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance. SBI Foundation is associated as the project partner and UE Life Sciences as the technology partner, reported ANI.

Under the project one lakh women in the state will be screened for breast cancer over a period of two years to ensure that 50 per cent of the age-eligible female population in the state are screened.

Shabnam Singh, the Chairperson of YouWeCan Foundation said, “YouWeCan Foundation is already fully engaged in the SwasthMahila, Swasth Goa programme. The initiatives that we are taking on the occasion of International Women's Day are aimed at strengthening our message that early detection of cancer saves lives.”

She added, “Through these camps, we would like to give a comfortable environment to women across Goa where they can openly discuss issues related to breast cancer.”