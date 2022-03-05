Yuvraj Singh's YouWeCan With A Noble Initiative On Women's Day

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who survived cancer, will organise a series of events in Goa to create awareness about the need for early detection and regular screening of breast cancer.
The events will be organised by Singh’s YouWeCan Foundation on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2022. These initiatives will be organised in partnership with SBI Foundation and the Government of Goa, a statement issued by the government said.
Yuvraj Singh’s YouWeCan Foundation has been working with the Government of Goa since October 2021 on a project called ‘SwasthMahila, Swasth Goa', funded by the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance. SBI Foundation is associated as the project partner and UE Life Sciences as the technology partner, reported ANI.
Under the project one lakh women in the state will be screened for breast cancer over a period of two years to ensure that 50 per cent of the age-eligible female population in the state are screened.
Shabnam Singh, the Chairperson of YouWeCan Foundation said, “YouWeCan Foundation is already fully engaged in the SwasthMahila, Swasth Goa programme. The initiatives that we are taking on the occasion of International Women's Day are aimed at strengthening our message that early detection of cancer saves lives.”
She added, “Through these camps, we would like to give a comfortable environment to women across Goa where they can openly discuss issues related to breast cancer.”
The statement said that breast cancer screening camps will be held at six locations across Goa on March 8. These locations will include the Directorate of Higher Secondary in Porvorim, Government College of Science and Commerce in Quepem, PES College of Education in Ponda, New English High School in Pernem, Vedanta in Marcel and the NCD Camp at CHC Canacona. The camps will be held from 10 am to 2 pm and screening will be free of cost for all participants.
Additionally, a free mega breast cancer screening camp will be organised at Asilo Hospital and North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa on March 9 from 9am to 5pm, the statement said, adding that the camp will be organised with the support of the Directorate of Women and Child Development.
Apart from the screening camps, in order to spread awareness, a bike rally will be organised on March 12 with over 100 bikers from across Goa and nearby states taking in it. The rally titled ‘Ride for Cancer’ will start from the South Goa District Hospital in Margao and return to the same location covering a distance of about 25 km and with PHC Cansolim and Colva Church in its route.
Notably, Autologue Design is partnering the foundation for the rally which will be held in association with 12 biker clubs which include Goa Royal Riders, Harley Owners Group, Kawasaki Owners Group, Royal Enfield Garage Cafe, Bikers Club, Bajaj Avenger Club and Goa Enthusiastic Riders Club among others, the statement said.