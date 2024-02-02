Guwahati: Unidentified Woman Found Dead In Dumpster, Probe Launched

In a shocker, the body of a woman was found at the Guwahati Club locality of the city on Friday raising several questions.
Initial reports suggest that the identity of the deceased woman is not known. The body was recovered from a garbage dump in the area after which the local police were called in.
The body, which was found in a half-naked state, was first witnessed by passersby who informed Latasil Police at the earliest.
The police came in and retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem. The cause of death is not known yet and will only be determined after the autopsy reports are in.
Meanwhile, the identity of the deceased woman is also not known yet, while it is also not clear whether it was a homicide or there is something else at play.
An investigation regarding the matter has been initiated and the police are looking at all angles. Further details are awaited.
Earlier in the day, mystery shrouded the recovery of another body in Assam's Golaghat. The incident was reported from Rongdoi near Salmara bypass in the Golaghat district.
The identity of the deceased was not immediately established. The body was found lying on the side of the road, witnesses mentioned.
The deceased, a male, is suspected to have been murdered by miscreants and left on the side of the road. Local police arrived at the scene and recovered the body, while initiating an investigation into the matter.